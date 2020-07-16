The following are excerpts from the Orondo section of the July 31, 1930, Waterville Empire-Press. The column paints a lively picture of community life.
Orondo
By Mrs. Ransom Slack, reporter
The Orondo Ladies Club met at the home of Mrs. Stuart Prey Wednesday afternoon. After the business meeting a delicious lunch was served and an enjoyable time was had by all. Mrs. Bill Johns of Los Angeles, California, who is visiting relatives and friends here, was a guest of the club.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Chandler and family spent several days up the Entiat River at Cottonwood Grove last week.
Several members of the Christian endeavor gathered at the swimming beach Wednesday evening. The water was fine and a good time was enjoyed.
Mark Bonwell was another victim bitten by a rattlesnake last week. The snake had one rattle and a button. Mr. Bonwell was rushed to town where first aid was given and is reported as doing fine.
The R.H. Slack service station of Orondo has installed a new Rainbow gas pump. He now handles the Conco and Rainbow gas.
The Orondo band practice was held on the Stuart Prey lawn last Tuesday evening. Parents and friends also met and a fine time was had by all. The Skookum warehouse of Wenatchee sent out a treat of ice cream. During the rest of the warm season the band will meet there. Everyone is invited every Tuesday evening.
While several children were swimming at the grove below the school house here Wednesday, Levi Johns was taken off his feet in the current. He would have had a difficult time reaching shore if Fern McCay, a niece of Mrs. Harry Latheren, had not been there to help. Miss McCay has several medals for swimming and is considered an excellent swimmer. She has been a visitor of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Latheren for several weeks.