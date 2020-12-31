This article from the Jan. 1, 1931 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press tells of the passing of Nancy Wehe, whose maiden name was Titchenal. The article, which was reprinted from the Wenatchee World, goes into the history of the Titchenal family, which has given its name to a canyon and road on Badger Mountain.
BADGER MOUNTAIN PIONEER IS BURIED IN WENATCHEE
Many pioneers of this section attended the funeral services held Wednesday afternoon at Jones and Jones Wenatchee, for Mrs. N.T. Wehe, formerly Nancy Titchenal, a pioneer of North Central Washington who died Sunday night.
A.L. Corbaley, also a pioneer of this district preached the funeral sermon.
According to the history of North Central Washington edited by the late L.M. Hull, Miss Nancy Titchenal left Bates county Missouri with her family for Washington territory on April 1, 1882. The family in its western trek crossed the Kansas and Nebraska trail and followed the old California trail as far as Laramie, Wyoming, which they reached on June 1.
At this time the Union Pacific railroad was building a short line from Green River, Wyoming, to Portland, Oregon, and demand for men and teams was keen. The Titchenals were approached by a contractor who said he would furnish free transportation to Idaho and pay good wages if the men would agree to work 30 days. After reaching Ogden, Utah, the horses and mules were locked up and an armed guard placed over them by the contractor who then demanded a new agreement whereby the men would work 60 days instead of 30, and mortgage their outfits as a guarantee of good faith.
While the men discussed the situation the women stormed the corral in force, ignoring the armed guards, broke off the locks, and freed the stock, the train proceeding on its way.
The Titchenals first stopped at Colfax, later moving to Rockford, 25 miles south of Spokane.
The next spring the elder Titchenal and his oldest son, Lewis, visited the Big Bend country in search of a location. Their party was preceded to Badger Mountain by only three days by Hector Patterson, Ole Ruud, and three others. Lewis and Norman Titchenal returned with 3,000 pounds of freight and located three claims at Badger Mountain. They then returned to Rockford and after following the wheat harvest, brought the rest of the family, including Nancy, to Badger.
The little Badger settlement, the first west of Davenport, then Cottonwood, did not become a permanent town. R.S. Steiner, later superior court judge, was the first school teacher, the sessions being held in Ole Ruud’s cabin.
The Titchenal family moved to Cashmere in 1902, and Mrs. Wehe has lived there and in Seattle and Wenatchee since that time.
She was a licensed Sanipractor, having made care and treatment of the human body her life study and work.
Few families can trace their American ancestry to an earlier date than the Titchenals. Two brothers left Alsace, now a French province, and settled in Jamestown, Virginia, in 1620. The ancestors of these brothers belonged to the reigning family of Alsace when it was an independent principality. Later the descendants of these two men settled in Illinois and in 1868 D.J. Titchenal, the father of Mrs. Wehe, moved to Missouri.