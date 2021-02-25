This article from the Feb. 25, 1932 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press tells of a Masonic and Eastern Star celebration of George Washington’s birthday. It would be hard to compete with the people of that day in their ability to pull off a homespun event.
Large Crowd Attends Entertainment Given by Masons and Eastern Stars
The program and entertainment in honor of the 200th anniversary of the birth of George Washington, given by the local Masonic lodge and Eastern Star Chapter, at the Masonic hall Monday evening was attended by one of the largest crowds in the history of the local orders. The banquet hall and the lodge hall proper were filled to capacity and the large crowd enjoyed every part of the event.
One and sixty-five persons were seated at the banquet tables where they partook of an excellent dinner which had been provided by the ladies of the organization. The diners were waited upon by members of the Masonic lodge and the elaborate and varied menu was greatly enjoyed.
Following the dinner the crowd was seated in the lodge hall where a most interesting program was given. The first number was two vocal selections by Mrs. Frank B. Malloy, accompanied by Mrs. B.J. Ellis. Mrs. Malloy sang in her usual pleasing manner and her numbers met with well deserved applause.
The second number was a playlet, the principal actors in which were Miss Evelyn Underwood and Jeff Fletcher. They represented George and Martha Washington, and were supposed to have returned to life at the present time. Their astonishment at and experience with some of the modern inventions were quite amusing. The two principal actors mentioned were assisted in the latter part of the playlet by Mrs. A.R. Dickson and C.A. Wilson, and all of them handled their parts in a most pleasing manner.
Other numbers on the program were a piano solo by Chuck Smith of Orondo, and a trumpet solo by Morris Chandler of the same place. Both these boys are excellent musicians and their numbers added greatly to the pleasure of the program.
The address of the evening was delivered by E.W. Fawley and dealt with the life of Washington and his identification with the Masonic lodge.
Mr. Fawley had evidently made an exhaustive study of events in Washington’s life, as his remarks were replete with authentic and interesting incidents in the life of the Father of His Country. He told of Washington’s early boyhood, of his young manhood, how he directed the army during the revolution and of his work while first president of the United States. He paid a glowing and justifiable tribute to the memory of Washington and his address was listened to with intense interest from beginning to end.
J.T. Bowes, Member of the Masonic lodge, at the close of the program burned a mortgage which had been in effect upon the Masonic property here at one time.
Following the program the lodge hall was cleared and the dining tables in the banquet hall were removed and the remainder of the evening was passed at cards and dancing. The entire affair was one of the most enjoyable public social events held in Waterville for some time, and the Masonic lodge and Eastern Star chapter deserved unlimited credit for the evening of excellent and enjoyable entertainment they provided.
The Orondo district was well represented and the attendance at the affair would have been even greater than it was had the roads in some sections of the Waterville district been in better condition.