The following article, published in the July 28, 1932, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press, tells of a community meeting to make plans for renovations at the Bridgeport School. Community members showed forth their support and contributed what was needed to complete the project.
Bridgeport School will be improved
Mrs. Eunice T. Fisher, county school superintendent, accompanied by Earle Jenkin, attended a community meeting held in Bridgeport school house last Saturday evening. The purpose of the meeting was to arrange for the remodeling of the school building to comply with recommendations of the State High School Inspector.
A very representative group of interested patrons of the school were present and several agreed to donate their labor for the improvement of the building. The roof is to be shingled and Messrs. Scott and Tanneberg pledged themselves to work on this part. Charles Washburn planned to leave the next morning for the coast with a truck and agreed to bring back the necessary shingles. This was the first meeting for this purpose, but it is safe to say that all of the labor will be freely donated as well as a part of the cost of the materials.
Changes are being made to utilize all space available in the building and when they have finished, they will have two additional rooms. This will give the high school the use of the entire second floor as well as a room for manual training in the basement. Changes are also to be made in the library and the women are planning considerable improvement for the interior of the building.
Four years ago the Bridgeport district had a warrant indebtedness of $11,738.24 and during the year paid interest amounting to $1,053.95. This has been reduced until at the present time the warrant indebtedness in only $5,438.96, and during the past year they paid only $404.40 in warrant interest.
The people of the Bridgeport community are to be commended for their efforts and when they have finished their present plans and made the building ready for school in September, they should be justly proud.