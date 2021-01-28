This article from the Jan. 28, 1932 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press describes the agenda at that year’s annual extension conference. The group made plans for increasing the resiliency of farm families, both by enhancing the profit of their cash crops and increasing their ability to grow food for their own consumption.
County Agents Outline Work for Current Year
Sixty-eight state and county agricultural workers spent a busy four days mapping out the 1932 extension program and delving into leading farm and farm home problems, in their Twentieth Annual conference at Washington State College, Pullman, January 18 to 22. E. J. Iddings, dean college of agriculture, University of Idaho; E.C. Johnson, dean, college of agriculture; Florence Harrison, dean, college of home economics, and F.E. Balmer, director, extension service, all of the State College, were speakers for the concluding luncheon session with State College faculty members as special guests.
Economy in production, marketing, and farm living, is the keynote of the extension program adopted for 1932. Its purposes will be to attain better and more adequate farm living, maintain the economic position of the farmer, promote community welfare and meet changing conditions brought about by the present economic situation.
The 1932 program will stress outlook work, the supplying of economic information (for) the use of the individual farmer in laying his cropping and livestock plans. The outlook work will encourage stabilization of production in the various divisions of agriculture, based on a long time program. Both seasonal and long time economic facts for cash crops and other farm commodities will be given a prominent place in both state and county programs.
Especially significant, in view of present economic conditions, is the 1932 program of farm food projects. Every farm family, when practical, will be encouraged to produce homegrown foods, such as vegetables, fruits, dairy, livestock, and poultry products in large enough quantity to supply the needs of the family for the year. The program will include adequate storage for winter food supplies and canning of perishable fruits and produce. The home garden program is also to be encouraged in small towns where suitable land is available.