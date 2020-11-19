The following article from the Nov. 17, 1932 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press tells of a successful wilderness rescue. It also speaks to the toughness of local people back in that day. I wonder how long the men were snowbound in the mountains, and how far the rescue party walked to get them out. Nowadays, there would be trained rescue crews with specialized equipment to conduct such an operation, but back then it was the job of friends and neighbors, who evidently was competent at the task.
Bring Sick Man Out of Mountains on Toboggan
Our Mansfield correspondent states that Carl Bates, Al Higgs, Lewis, and Herbert Matthiesen left Monday to get the Mansfield men who were snowbound in the Cooper mountain region. They were particularly anxious about Stanley Holcomb, who has been sick. They took snowshoes, a toboggan, and other equipment needed to bring the sick man out. They also took some medical supplies. They reached the camp Tuesday and immediately went to work on Mr. Holcomb to get him in condition to bring him out. By Wednesday morning they thought it safe to start. After wrapping him in blankets, they put him on the toboggan and set out for home. They made the trip without mishap, reaching home late Wednesday night. Clyde Rice is the other Mansfield man who was snowbound. There were eight persons in the camp in the mountains. They reported three deer killed.