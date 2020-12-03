The following article from the Dec. 1, 1932 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press tells of upcoming road work to fix a dangerous curve between Waterville and Douglas. The quick response to the Waterville Commercial Club’s letter addressing the need is striking. Of course, during the Great Depression creating as many jobs as possible was an important consideration, as it is becoming during the pandemic.
WILL STRAIGHTEN ROAD TO DOUGLAS
According to information received from John Duff, district highway engineer, work will soon start on the elimination of one or more dangerous curves in the highway between here and Douglas.
On November 23 the local Commercial club wrote Mr. Duff the following letter regarding this much-needed improvement:
Mr. John Duff,
District Highway Engineer
State Highway Dept.,
Wenatchee, Wash.
Dear Mr. Duff:
There is a general demand for the straightening or elimination of a dangerous curve in the Sunset highway between here and Douglas. In freezing weather, this curve is very dangerous and several accidents and near-accidents have happened at this point.
We as an organization as well as individuals would like to see this improvement made at this particular time for a double reason. First, that it will reduce the danger feature at this point, and second, it will supply work to some of our local unemployed, a few of which are in dire need.
Trusting that you will give this request your usual earnest consideration, we are
Sincerely yours,
Waterville Commercial Club
A.R. Dickson, Secretary.
On November 25, Mr. Dickson received the following reply from Mr. Duff:
Waterville Commercial Club
Waterville, Washington
Gentlemen:
For some time this office has appreciated the merit and necessity of eliminating certain dangerous curves between Waterville and Douglas, as outlined in your letter of recent date.
Within the next few days, there will be an engineering party on the ground and the actual construction will follow as soon as possible.
The work will be done in accord with our present policy of using the maximum amount of local hand labor.
Yours very truly,
John Duff,
District Engineer.
Mr. Duff’s prompt action in this matter is greatly appreciated by the Commercial club as well as by residents of the community. The curves mentioned are dangerous and their elimination will remove much danger to traffic.