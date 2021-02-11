This article from the Feb. 18, 1932 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press tells of a guest speaker to the Waterville Commercial Club. I wonder if his prediction of more moisture turned out to be correct.
MANY HEAR TALK BY H.D. HAMPSON
A large crowd attended the special meeting and luncheon of the Commercial Club at the Mayo Café Monday noon of this week, at which time H.D. Hampson of Omak, delivered a most interesting talk on climatic and weather conditions of the past, present and future.
Mr. Hampson, who was on his way to Pullman where he will speak at the State College, has made an exhaustive study of his subject and imparted much interesting information. His study is based on tree rings and by this method knows what weather conditions were as far back as 600 years. He had with him a number of specimens of cuts made from various trees in the Okanogan. It is his opinion that the legend of the Indians to the effect that the Okanogan river consisted of a number of pools about 100 years ago, is correct and bases his opinion on the tree rings found in trees that have been cut in that locality.
Among his specimens was one cut from a tree nearly 700 years old, and he explained the growth during the wet and dry periods which were in evidence during the life of this particular tree.
He told of the sunspots which have been noted since any record of them has been kept and also explained just what they are and their significance in connection with drought years.
It is Mr. Hampson’s opinion that this particular section of the country is going to experience more moisture during the next twelve years than it has for the last fifteen or more, and he backs his opinion by his study covering a long period of years. He stated that he felt safe in saying that tillers of the soil who have fought the dry years here are going to be rewarded by a sufficient amount of moisture for the next twelve years or more to compensate them for the dry years they have endured.
Mr. Hampson’s ideas are not based upon guesswork, but are founded upon scientific study by himself and others over a long period of years. His talk was greatly enjoyed and left no small amount of encouragement in the minds of those who heard him.