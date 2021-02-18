This article from the Feb. 18, 1932 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press tells of two basketball games played in one night. Back in that day there were not only school teams, but other teams associated with the town, or in this case the “athletic club.” Based on the reporting, sports contests never seemed to be short of spectators.
Crowd Witnesses Two Fast Games Saturday Night
LOCALS BEATEN
Those who were present at the basketball games at the local high school gymnasium last Saturday missed two of the best games played here this season. The contests were between the high school teams of Waterville and Cashmere and the teams of the Waterville Athletic club and the Wenatchee Y.M.C.A.
The high school game was the first played, and was won by the visitors by a score of 22 to 11. But the final markings do not tell the real story of the game. The local boys were outweighed by several pounds to the man and lacked several inches in measuring up to the height of the Cashmere players, but the visitors knew they had been in a ball game when it was over. The Waterville players were fast as lightning and played rings around the visitors when it came to real basketball, but owing to their lack of inches were forced to play the ball on the floor most of the time. They put up an excellent game and showed results of the competent coaching they have received. Any number of local people would like to see Waterville boys pitted against a team of like ounces and inches. It is our humble opinion that there isn’t a team of their size and weight in North Central Washington that can take their measure.
The high school regulars were Dahlke, Freeman, Thomas, Allen, Bartholomew. Fletcher substituted for Thomas in the last quarter.
Athletic Club Beaten
The other game was a red-hot contest, and the first half closed with the Waterville team on the long end of the score. During the game however, Friel, one of the best players on the team, was compelled to retire owing to illness, and this handicapped the locals. The “Y” team is a fast bunch but we doubt very much if they would have been on the long end of the score had Waterville been able to go through the entire game with its original lineup.
Every minute of play was fast and the large crowd in attendance was on the edge of its seat all the time. There was brilliant work on the part of players of both teams, and the crowd enjoyed the contest. The “Y” players, as well as the local boys, were clean players and there was very little if any rough work during the game. The final score was 33 to 26.
The Athletic club team regulars consisted of Jensen, Friel, Bartholomew, Ewing, Crow. Paul Burke substituted for Friel.