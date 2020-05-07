The following excerpts come from an editorial published in the May 12, 1932, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press. They give us a peek into Waterville during the Great Depression. According to the writer there was a lot to be proud of.
A good town: Waterville
We were talking to a resident of Waterville just the other day and he made, among numerous others, this remark: “Waterville used to be a good town.”
Perhaps Waterville was a better town at one time than it now is, but so were thousands of other towns in the United States. And what is more, Waterville’s still a good town. If you have any doubts about this, just spend a few dollars traveling around the country visiting other places the size of Waterville, and larger, and see how you find conditions.
It seems to be human nature for some people who never get out of their own communities to think that the town in which they live is the only place between Mexico City and Nome, Alaska, one way and Cairo, Egypt, and Honolulu the other way, that has felt the Depression. These last two years have been hard ones on every town, community, city and hamlet in the country.
Business has received several solar plexus blows, the working class has been deprived of employment, the farmer has suffered and conditions have been far from desirable. It is natural that Waterville should feel this along with every other town, but Waterville has stood the blows just about as well as any other community. There is right now in the town a sentiment expressing a hope for better things, and you will not find this sentiment in many communities that have been hit less hard than Waterville.
There hasn’t been a real business failure in Waterville in the last two years.
There hasn’t been a bank failure.
The town is not in debt, and what is more, there isn’t a resident of the town of Waterville that pays one cent town tax. The revenue from the light and water system takes care of all town expenses.
Up to the first of this year Douglas County did not have one dollar of bonded indebtedness.
The credit rating of the leading business firms of Waterville is good. The percentage of their business in the loss column is mighty small.
School and county warrants are honored at face value.
County officials saved $42,000 out of the monies appropriated for the 1931 budget.
There was no bread line in Waterville last winter. There wasn’t a family within the corporate limits of Waterville that received county aid.
Knowing these facts, wouldn’t you call Waterville a pretty good town NOW? Of course, it is not all that we would like to see it, but we are not going to make it better by standing around and “hollering” about what a good town it once was.