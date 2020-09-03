This excerpt is from an article published in the Sept. 15, 1932, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press. It gives a roundup of the activities at school.
Schoolwork now well under way
The student body has started upon its program of activities. The first all-high dance will be given Friday evening. The committee in charge of the social activities is Dorothy Risser, adviser, Jeff Fletcher, chairman, Dorothy Willms, Betty Price, Neil Nelson and Catherine Burke. An all-high vaudeville will be given on Friday evening, Sept. 30, which promises to be an attraction equal in standard to the plays and programs of the past.
Football practice has been in progress for a week. Twenty-five boys have turned out. The first game will be with Wilbur on Friday afternoon, Sept. 23.
The eighth grade boasts an enrollment of 34, the largest in the grade school. This is an increase of 14 over last year’s enrollment in this grade. Classes for this grade are conducted by Mr. Moos, Mr. Fisher, Mr. Luttropp and Miss Allison.
Allen Feeney is absent from school with torn ligaments of the arm. He is a member of the seventh grade.
Sam Garrett and Gene Stoddard of the sixth grade are door monitors for fire drills. It is their duty to open the southwest doors and keep them open until the building is empty. The first fire drill was held on Monday.
The hygiene class of the fifth grade has organized a health club. It will meet for 15 minutes each Monday afternoon. The purpose of the club is to discuss health habits of the school room and the playground. They will give short programs related to health. The officers of the club for the first six weeks’ period are Lennard Sanstrom, president, Eva Sanstrom, vice president, and Lois Prange, secretary.
The history class of the fifth grade is studying the history of Washington, D.C. Each student is preparing a booklet on this subject.
The fourth grade hygiene class has organized a club called the “H.G.H.” club. They will meet once each week at the regular class time. The officers are Ellen Jean Schmitz, president, Dorothy Lou Scarborough, secretary, and Randall Marney, sergeant-of-arms.
The fourth grade has a recreational library period once each week. The time was spent last week in getting acquainted with the books in their library.
The “Make and Make Believe” reader has been added to the third grade list of readers as a basal reader. The children find it very interesting.
The social science class of the third grade is studying the lives of the patriarchs. A part of the grade are making Indian tepees in connection with their study of this subject.
The first grade has an enrollment of 17, an increase over the enrollment of a year ago.