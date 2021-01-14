This selection is reprinted from the Waterville School news section of the Jan. 14, 1932 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press. The section, which was named The Sagamore, was put together by students and was a regular feature of the Empire Press during this time period.
Sophomore News
The past week has been spent by the Sophomores preparing for the semester exams. Here are a few of the Sophomores pictured for you.
Marie Richert gazing out the window and dreaming beautiful dreams.
Hugh Gormley rushing around with a belated book report.
Elaine Dahlke enthusiastically discussing her musical career.
Acie Burgess trying vainly to get his many World History assignments finished.
Ellen Mitchell busily reading her English.
Betty Price swapping information with the Juniors’ lady of affairs, Helen Johnson.
Mildred Webber is seen frequently talking something over with Lois McKay. Now that is sump’n.
Freshman News
The Freshman girls that played in the game at Manson were Marjorie Dahlke, Lois Ewing and Louise Takehara.
The boys that played wee Neil Nelson and Jesse Thomas.
Clayton Ogle and Arlene Ewing went to the game at Manson Saturday.
Derald Freeman has not been able to play basketball so far on account of grades, but he is now turning out. We hope he will be able to play soon.
Music
You haven’t heard much from the Music department, but we’re all still in existence. The History of Music class is studying about “Symphony Music.” The first question that will rise to your mind is “What is symphony music?” Symphony music, as a rule, is a composition for an orchestra made up of four parts or movements: Allegro, Largo, Scherzo, and Finale. Symphony music can also be used as an instrumental prelude, interlude or postlude.
The orchestra practices every Monday and Wednesday at 3:30. We are preparing a program of three pieces which we are going to play at the Commercial Club’s annual banquet, February 2. We also have a new member in our orchestra, Bill Buob, who plays the trumpet very well. “All those who are late for orchestra must stay and make up their time after the others have been excused,” said Miss Risser. Now Betty and Martha, please be there on time!
Junior High News
The Semester Exams are coming closer and so are the state tests. Everybody is trying to study hard.
The Midgets won their second victory of the season over the Coulee City Midgets in the local gym Friday evening, the score being 11 to 2. Wagner made the lone basket for Coulee City. The score at the half was 4 to 0. Arnold Dahlke was high point man with 5 points, while Phillip Wainscott was second with 4 points and George Faires with 2.
The ones who played were Arnold Dahlke, Phillip Wainscott, Clayton Ogle, George Faires, Victor Fanning, Bill Garret and Chuck Thomas.
Jack Thomas is back to school after a week of absence. We hope he will be able to play in the game next Saturday at Chelan.
Mr. Roark was not back to school this week.
Fourth Grade
Beverly Norton was absent from school all this week.
We have been busy having reviews in every subject.
Those who had 100 percent in spelling this week are Marjory Brazel, Lenora and Albert Carlock, Dick Daling, Gloria Knemeyer, Lois Prange, Amelia and Walter Petzoldt, Eva Sanstrom and George Suppes.
In outside reading work the following three students have reported on fifteen books: Marjory Brazel, Aletha Ewing and Leonard Sanstrom.