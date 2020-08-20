This article from the Aug. 18, 1932, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press gives readers an update on that year’s wheat harvest.
Fifty machines in wheat fields now
Harvesting in the Waterville district is now in full swing and there are in the neighborhood of 50 outfits in operation.
In most cases the yield is up to expectations and wheat is rolling into all warehouses by thousands of bushels daily. Elevators and warehouses at Waterville, Douglas, Withrow, Mansfield, Supplee and Alstown are busy and by the time harvesting is over will be filled to capacity.
It is thought that harvesting will not be finished before Sept. 1, as there is still a large acreage to cut. Very little outside labor has been needed to handle the crop. It is estimated that the crop this year will be a third larger than in 1931, according to information given the Empire-Press by wheat men.
The price is not satisfactory to the grower, but it is thought in some circles that it will be elevated considerably by Sept. 1. So far there has been no agitation among local growers to fall in line with the movement throughout sections of the Middle West and in some localities in Oregon to hold their wheat for better prices.
George Estill, manager of the local branch of the Seattle Grain Co., is well pleased with Douglas County’s wheat crop this year. Mr. Estill’s company has warehouses at Waterville, Appledale, McCue, Alstown, Douglas, Supplee, Withrow, Touhey, Mansfield and Bridgeport in Douglas County and at Coulee City in Grant County.
With the possible exception of Douglas, the peak of delivery has not been reached at any of the warehouses mentioned. Last year Mr. Estill handled 367,000 bushels of wheat and expects to handle 50% more this year. Of the 900,000 bushels of wheat that passed through Douglas County warehouses last year, Mr. Estill states that his firm handled one-third. He states that the crop is good both in quality and yield this year.