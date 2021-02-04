The excerpt below is from an article published in the Feb. 4, 1932 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press. The article tells of blocked roads and heroic plowing efforts during a massive snowstorm.
HARD STORM HITS BIG BEND SECTION
A storm which developed into a blizzard, the worst in many years, visited Waterville and other sections of the Big Bend country last Saturday and Sunday and left in its wake highways filled fence-high with snowdrifts and paralyzed motor traffic.
Snow, accompanied by a cold, high wind, started falling early Saturday morning and continued all day Saturday, Saturday night, Sunday and Sunday night. The mercury reached new low marks for the season and traffic of every kind was tied up on the highways. The Wenatchee-Spokane stage came through Waterville eastbound on time Saturday morning and reached the neighborhood of the Armstrong ranch, seventeen miles east of Waterville. At that point on the highway, it encountered drifts through which it could not pass and the state snowplow had to go to its rescue. The stage attempted to go no further and returned to Waterville and Wenatchee, arriving here on its return late in the afternoon.
No further attempt was made to run the east-bound stage and there has been none through here since that date.
The mail stage to Farmer started on its regular trip Saturday, but got no farther than the Washington Motor Co. stage and had to remain there until help came to dig it out of the drifts.
Roads north of here were impassable even to teams and residents of that section of the country were cut off from all traffic communication for several days. In some districts, school was discontinued as it was impossible for scholars to get to the schools and in one or two instances teachers of rural schools who came to Waterville for the weekend were unable to return to their schools Sunday or Monday.
Every available piece of snow fighting machinery has been in constant use since Saturday but in some places, it was impossible to use the plows owing to the wind filling the roads with snow as fast as the plows could remove it.
The big rotary of the state highway department was in use on the highway in Okanogan county and it was impossible to get it into this territory until Tuesday of this week. It arrived here late Tuesday and immediately started work. At three o’clock Wednesday morning the highway crews had reached the top of the Douglas hill six miles east of Waterville. The plows are being run twenty-four hours and every effort is being made to open the highway to Spokane. There is a plow working out of Wilbur toward Waterville, and another is working out of Highline in the same direction. Highway Patrolman Goffinet stated yesterday that with the extra equipment and the two 12-hour shifts that are being worked he did not think the highway to Spokane would be open for traffic before tomorrow night or Saturday morning.