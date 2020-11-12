The following article from the Nov. 17, 1932 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press shows Withrow and Farmer had booming 4-H groups at that time. It helped there were so many farm families from which to draw members.
4-H Club at Withrow Has Achievement Day
The Withrow 4-H club held an initiation for new members at their achievement day.
The program was well attended by parents and friends of the club members.
The following members of the Withrow and Farmer clubs received their achievement pins. Ethwyn Mitchell, Eleanor Mitchell, Mary Rinke, Dorothy Kinzel, Miriam Hawes, Amelia Jordon, and Laura Madsen, members of the Withrow club, received fourth-year pins.
Horace Elliott, Gerald Peterson, Stanley Peterson, Loren Armstrong, and Ervin Whitehall of the Farmer 4-H pig club received third-year pins.
Warren Badger and Donald Peterson, also of the Farmer pig club, received second-year pins while Eldon Whitehall and Orville Armstrong of the same club received first-year pins.
Bernice Whitehall, Helen Whitehall, Glenys Peterson, Eunice Peterson, Lucile Armstrong, and Marie Richert, all members of the Happy Home Sewing club at Farmer, received first-year pins.
Mrs. Jens Peterson, leader of the Happy Home Sewing club, and Ray Badger, leader of the Farmer Pig club, each received leadership pins for having one hundred percent clubs. Mrs. W.J. Hawes, leader of the Withrow club, which also had one hundred percent of its members completing, received her leadership pin last year.