The Mansfield news section printed in the Jan. 5, 1967 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press has stories of a homemaker’s meeting, the sale of the Chevron Service Station, a funeral for a pioneer woman, a car accident, and a home accident. Several of the stories show the importance of the medical facilities in Brewster.
MANSFIELD
HOMEMAKERS—The Mansfield Homemakers enjoyed a delicious luncheon Tuesday at the home of Mrs. Loren Glessner. The members voted against sponsoring the heart film this year. Each member answered the roll call with the name of her favorite Christmas carol.
The members congratulated Mrs. Jay Avenell on winning the State Wheat Queen title. After a short business session, the ladies enjoyed a visiting time.
BUSINESS SOLD—Jim Davis sold his Chevron Service Station to Kenneth Greninger effective as of Jan. 1, 1967. After faithfully serving the motoring public for 20 years, Davis thought it time to turn the hard work over to a younger man.
In addition to the service station, Jim and his wife have been carrying the mail on the star route to the Del Rio farmers. Last July 1 they began their 29th year with the mail service. This they will continue as they have more than three years left on their current contract.
Davis enjoyed good patronage by the folks in this area as well as by the many tourists passing through the town. The new owner is a native Mansfield boy with many friends who wish him success in the business.
FUNERAL—Another pioneer Mansfield woman has passed on. The funeral service for Mrs. Eva Mae Holcomb, 88, who died Dec. 6 in the hospital in Brewster was held on Thursday in the United Protestant Church, with Rev. Ralph Helseth officiating. The church was filled with her many friends who had come to know her during the more than 50 years of residence on the farm west of town and later in town.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mrs. Opal Yeager and Mrs. Alice Yeager of Mansfield.
The organist was Mrs. Huston Gallaher. Casket bearers were Allen Weisenberger, Emerson McGrath, Robert Snell, John R. Thomsen, Robert Bayless, and Eddie Wall.
Interment was made in the Mansfield cemetery.
The Waterville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
CAR ACCIDENT—Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Crutchfield had the misfortune of going off the road with their car Sunday night on the curve at the old brick school house north of Waterville. They were returning home from the holiday visit with relatives in Coos Bay, Oregon. He was able to drive the car on to Mansfield then took his wife to the Brewster hospital for treatment for back injuries.
HOME ACCIDENT—Mrs. O.P. Miller had a bad fall on Wednesday afternoon when she tripped on the edge of the linoleum in the dining room. Her husband immediately took her to the Community Medical Clinic in Brewster for treatment after she complained of a very sore wrist. The X-Ray showed a badly shattered wrist bone. Dr. gave the needed treatment.