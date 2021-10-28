This story is from the Oct. 14, 1971 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press. This story, written by Mrs. Nell Dickson, caught my attention for a few reasons. First, I am partial to baseball, so any baseball article is bound to get me to at least stop and look at it. More importantly though, this is a story about a time when much of our town got together and enjoyed a day of festivities together. There were no politics or ulterior motives to the day. It was simply a day for neighbors to get together, enjoy each other’s company, and play a game against a neighboring town. It shows that life, no matter how complicated, can have some simpler, purer moments if we simply decide to get together, dance and play a little ball.
Boston Bloomer ‘Girls’ Made a Hit on July 4, 1896
Years ago all “little Western towns” celebrated the 4th of July. This was the big celebration of the year when everyone came to the town for the day.
The celebration began in the morning with the round of firecrackers at 10 a.m., always a patriotic program, a baseball game in the afternoon and dancing in the evening, which lasted until the early hours of the next morning.
Those were the days when every little town supported a baseball team, and each community was loyal to their home team.
There was much rivalry between the teams, especially between Leavenworth, Wenatchee and Waterville, always quite a lot of betting on the side lines.
In 1896, Waterville was celebrating the 4th of July. The Leavenworth ball team was scheduled to play at Waterville. The ball grounds were on the block of ground east of the Masonic building, the grandstand was just east of the building, which made nice shade for the celebration.
A committee was appointed to make plans for the celebration. Of course, the business to come up at the committee meeting was – how would they raise money to finance the celebration. They decided to try and borrow the money needed and pay it back after the celebration. They went to the First National Bank (the local bank) of which A. E. Case was president. They told him they were the local committee, appointed to plan this 4th of July celebration and they wanted to borrow $100.00 for 1 month. He looked at them quite seriously for a little while, then Mr. Case said, “alright I will make the loan for one month with .01% interest – and I will do more than that. I will sign the note along with the rest of you boys.”
The note was drawn up and signed by the three men on the committee and fourteen other local men.
All plans were completed, and the big celebration was on. A large crowd assembled at the ballpark; the grandstand was full. In a cloud of dust, a stagecoach drove up, bearing a sign, “Boston Bloomer Girls.” The driver of the coach got out and announced to the crowd that they were the Boston Bloomer Girls that you have been reading about in the papers, they were driving through Waterville, noticed the crowd, the girls would like a little exercise and play a little ball.