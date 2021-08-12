This article is from the August 26, 1971 edition of the Empire Press. This article attracted my attention because it discussed the headline attraction for the NCW Fair from 50 years ago. This year the fair’s entertainment is being headlined by country singer Granger Smith, but the entertainer from 50 years ago looks like an even bigger name for the time. Sheb Wooley already had a resume featuring successful film and television roles as well as musical hits by the time he performed at our fair. In the year’s after he performed in Waterville, Wooley continued to find success. Among his later roles, Sheb Wooley played Travis Cobb in 1976’s “The Outlaw Josey Wales” and Cletus Summers in 1986’s “Hoosiers”. On a local note, I find it amazing that our fair administration can attract big name entertainers to our small town’s fair year after year.
In this paper I also noted the listed new crop wheat prices for our area. With harvest going on in our area it is interesting to see what farmers would be getting for their harvest 50 years ago. The listed prices are: Yellow Hard at $1.34, Hard Winter at $1.36, CClub Wheat at $1.33, Soft White at $1.32, a ton of Barley at $36.00, Oats at $40.00, and a ton of Rye at $32.50.
Sheb Wooley, TV and Film Star at NCW Fair
Songwriter – Actor – Recording Artist – Comedian – Entertainer extraordinary … Sheb Wooley is known as one of America’s finest and most versatile entertainers. On stage he is three separate and distinct people … Sheb Wooley, Pete Nolan, Ben Colder … and all three complete an afternoon’s performance of outstanding showmanship and entertainment.
Cashbox magazine presented Sheb with a special award: “Mr. Versatile … Sheb Wooley … for his outstanding contribution to the fields of country, folk and popular music as a writer, recording artist and entertainer, presented by Cashbox magazine.”
It is hard to believe that the same Sheb Wooley who co-starred in the role of Pete Nolan in the TV series “Rawhide” is also Ben Colder, MGM singer comedian, with such hit records as: Don’t Go Near the Eskimos, Hello Walls No. 2, Still No. 2, Detroit City No. 2, I Walk the Line No. 2, Harper Valley PTA, Almost Persuaded No. 2, and many others. It is equally hard to believe that Sheb Wooley, the movie bad man in such films as “High Noon,” in which he received acclaim for his performance as Ben Miller the whiskey drinking killer, is the same man who wrote and recorded such songs as The Purple People Eater – Are You Satisfied – Sweet Chile – That’s My Patie a Tiger Down – one of Them Roarin’ Songs – I Remember Loving You – I Don’t Belong in Her Arms.
A look at Wooley belies this energy. He’s an easygoing sort with a ready smile and a slow, easy manner of speech.
Wooley was born in Erick, Oklahoma, a small town on the border of the Texas Panhandle. He spent his early years on his father’s farm and learned to ride when he was 4 years old. He did some rodeo riding when he was in his teens, and his expertness in the saddle eventually became an asset when he became an actor.
Sheb formed his own band while still in high school and later had his own network radio show for three years. During this time he signed a contract with MGM Records singing his own compositions.
He then came west to California and worked in his first motion picture, a featured role in Warner Bros. “Rocky Mountain” starring the late Errol Flynn. He has been featured in more than 30 films since then, including several produced and directed by Charles Marquis Warner, producer of “Rawhide.” Among these were “Little Big Horn” and “Hellgate;” other films were “The Boy From Oklahoma,” “Distant Drums,” “Man Without a Star,” and John Wayne’s “War Wagon.” He has appeared in over 100 television shows in addition to having co-starred in the top-rated Rawhide series.
Sheb is one of those rare entertainers who works equally well to all types of audiences … rodeos – night clubs – auditoriums – amusement parks. He has performed all over the United States and many foreign countries including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and most recently Korea, Okinawa, Vietnam and Japan where he played very successful concerts for Japanese audiences as well as for the various service clubs throughout the Orient.
Wooley is in the process of moving his base of operations to Nashville, but at present he lives on a ranch with his wife Beverly, and 11 year old daughter, Christi, near Ojai, California where he owns and raises a stable of racing quarter horses.