Ace is a 4-year-old, gray and white domestic shorthair mix. Ace is blind, but he doesn't let that stop him. He is a very friendly cat that just wants someone to love. He loves to rub on you and purr, and doesn't mind being picked up as long as you have him over your shoulder and support his back legs while talking to him. He will need to be an indoor-only cat. His adoption fee is $65.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.