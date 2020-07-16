Bambi is a 4-year-old, large, white and tan American pit bull terrier mix. Bambi has had a very challenging life, but despite everything, she still loves people. She’s shy and can worry about new things. She finds peace and security in her crate and likes to go there when things get too hectic. She is affectionate and loving, good with polite and calm kids, and her favorite thing to do is cuddle with the people she loves. Bambi needs a fenced yard so she can relax off leash and lie in the sun with her family. She loves to go on walks, but is quite fearful of large dogs, so she needs to walk in areas where it’s quiet and calm. She would like a home without cats and will keep the squirrels out of your yard! She is good with calm, small dogs, as long as there are slow introductions. If you want a wonderful, affectionate dog that will be your best friend, Bambi is waiting for you! Her adoption fee is $175.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.