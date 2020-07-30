Bongo is looking for someone to love, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. Bongo is a 3-year-old, large, black and tan shepherd and Siberian husky mix. He’s had the unfortunate life of being outside in a kennel and forgotten, without the attention he craves and deserves. He is an active, happy and playful guy who will need a strong and able-bodied person to take him for walks and work on the training he never received. Bongo is a happy fellow who thrives on affection, direction and guidance. He will need your patience and devotion while he learns to be your companion and adjusts to indoor living. Bongo is looking for a home with a fenced yard so he can enjoy the freedom of outside while remaining safely at home. He needs a home without cats or chickens and will be too much for young kids, but seems to be okay with other dogs and teenagers who can handle his energy. Bongo aspires to be your fun-loving and happy companion! His adoption fee is $175.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.