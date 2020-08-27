Boo is an 8-year-old large, black domestic medium haired mix. Boo is a very sweet lady. She is loving and kind to her people and is looking for a home without other pets to vie for their attention. Boo just wants a home where she can be queen! Boo is declawed, so her forever home should be a place she can live indoors 100% of the time. She promises to be tidy and love you purr-ever. If you have no other pets and are looking for a friendly feline to be your one and only, Boo might be the lady for you. Her adoption fee is $65.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.