Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hopping right now with adoption appointments for cats and dogs, but it also has a group of pets you might not think about the shelter having many of — bunnies! WVHS has a bunch (or, a fluffle, if we’re being technical) of bunnies with breeds ranging from Lionhead, Rex and more that are looking for their forever homes. There are both males and females, and all adult bunnies have been spayed or neutered. Have a home for a bunny? There's a bunny for your home! Check out all the available bunnies on the WVHS website. Adoption fees range from $30 to $50.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.