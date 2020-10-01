Caterpillar is a medium-sized, brindle and white, 5-year-old American pit bull terrier mix. Caterpillar is the happiest guy. He is so much fun, loves water and the hose, and has the best time no matter who he is with! He arrived at the shelter with a young puppy and they had tons of fun together. The puppy has since found its new family and now it is Caterpillar's turn for a fur-ever home. Every time Caterpillar sees a friendly face, he gets all wiggly with joy and his smile lights up. We are not kidding when we call him the world's happiest dog and you will never have a bad day when he is around. Our team has been working hard with Caterpillar, but he still displays some food guarding with new dogs and may be happiest as the only pet in the home. Plus, that would give him more one-on-one one time with you, which we know he would love! His adoption fee is $175.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.