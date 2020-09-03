Chahna is a 1-year-old, large, brown and white American pit bull terrier and Siberian husky mix. If you're looking for an active dog to be your loyal sidekick, Chahna would love to be the one for you. This young girl is ready for fun and adventure, and there will never be a dull moment with her in your life! She is incredibly affectionate, loving and an all-around world-class gal. She will keep you in the moment, having fun and enjoying life! Chahna seems to be good with other shelter dogs and is a star in play group! She adores children and will have a blast with older kids playing in a fenced yard. She needs a home free of cats, chickens and anything small, as they are just too irresistible to chase. She would be thrilled to be your traveling and adventure partner! Her adoption fee is $250.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.