Curtis is a 2-year-old, medium-sized, black and brown Rottweiler mix. Curtis has a heart filled with love, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. He is a fun, happy and active dog looking for an owner to take on outdoor adventures of any kind. He already knows some commands and is a great dog to be adored by. He previously lived with kids and is better suited for the older kids who can respect his boundaries and be willing to throw the ball or play tug with him. Curtis may be best as the only pet in the home since he would really love to have his people all to himself. He likes car rides and the adventures they lead to, sleeping next to his people, and he especially enjoys playtime. Curtis is house trained and would love romping around a fenced yard and making new friends. He is an active boy who can get overly excited when too many things are happening at once, but find a nice quiet spot in the shade and he will snuggle to no end. Curtis is one happy fellow who needs a family to adore and watch over. If you live in a nice, quiet area and like to take walks in the early morning hours before everyone is out and about, Curtis just may be the dog for you! His adoption fee is $175.
