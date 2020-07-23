Dora is a 4-year-old, small, black and tan domestic shorthair mix. Dora was quite worried when she arrived at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, but she has blossomed. She is very friendly and likes to meet new people. She is looking for a nice, laidback, easygoing home, and may just be perfect as your one and only pet. Dora is neat and tidy. She currently lives in the larger cat colony room by herself and absolutely loves to look out the window. She spends her time watching all the action outside in the parking lot, the street, and the people coming and going. If you had a tall cat tree with a window view, she would be absolutely thrilled. Her adoption fee is $65.
