Dr. Pepper is as sweet as his name, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. Dr. Pepper is a 12-year-old, medium-sized, black and white domestic shorthair mix. Although he can be a bit nervous when he’s put in new situations, once he comes around he is all love. He does best with adults and quieter situations; kids can be a little much for this older gentleman. He really would love a home where his person takes life a little slower, like he does, and would be content sitting next to you for chin scratches and pets while you read a book or watch TV for hours. He has a loud purr once he is happy and relaxed, but promises it won’t be so loud it interferes while you two watch your favorite movie or rerun. His adoption fee is $65.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.