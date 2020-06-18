Duke is a 2-year-old large, tan American pit bull terrier mix. Duke is a happy, handsome boy ready to run straight into your heart and your home. He has a fun personality and loves to run, play, go for walks and hikes, and spend time with the people he loves. His foster home had children and he did well with them, and he likes to play with other dogs. If he gets too rowdy in his play and the other dog corrects him, he listens and backs down right away. Duke has one eye that is cloudy from scarring of an old injury, but it doesn’t bother him at all. He would have quite a story to tell if he could talk. He was running from law enforcement and a Taser struck him in the eye. When he was caught he was very friendly and cooperative, even after being Tased! If you are an active person and need a buddy to join you in life's adventures, then Duke may be just the dog for you! His adoption fee is $175.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.