Hugo has won the hearts of all the staff and volunteers, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. Hugo is a 5-year-old, large brown domestic shorthair mix. He looks a little rough for such a lovable little cat. When he first arrived he was miserable and itchy from ear mites, but the medical staff is treating him and making sure he gets the care and medication he needs to be mite-free. Hugo is not a fan of the “cone of shame,” but it’s helped to stop the scratching and give him time to heal. Hugo is an affectionate and loving cat despite this mite-y bothersome setback. He is always up for snuggles and hugs, and the WVHS staff loves to visit with him. His adoption fee is $65.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.