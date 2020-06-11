Jazz is the sweetest cat you will ever meet, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. He is a 6-year-old, large, black domestic shorthair mix. Are you a fan of the blues? No? How about jazz? In a previous home he was an indoor-outdoor cat who always used the facilities outside, but he is savvy with a litter box in the shelter. Jazz is happiest wherever you are, and would love to be your new best friend. It is important to know that when his former owners moved and tried to make him an ‘indoor-only’ cat, it was hard on Jazz and not going outside broke his heart. If he can be an indoor-outdoor cat in his new home, he’ll likely be happiest. But, he might also be able to adjust to being an indoor cat in a new environment. His adoption fee is $65.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.