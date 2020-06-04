Keiser is a 2-year-old medium-sized, rust and white blue heeler and Labrador retriever mix. He is looking to have some much-deserved one-on-one affection, since he grew up with his mother and brother and never had a chance to have any undivided attention. He is a quick study and has learned to walk on a leash in the short time he has been at the shelter. Keiser will need all of his training since he has been an outdoor dog and has not had any experiences outside of his home. He will need you to take things slow, giving lots of encouragement along the way and showing him patience as he explores things he has never seen before. Keiser will reward you for your kindness by being your devoted companion and sharing his untouched heart with you! His adoption fee is $250.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.