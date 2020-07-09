Kuma is a 3-year-old, medium-sized, brown and black domestic longhair mix. Kuma is being overlooked and we do not know why! She is the friendliest, sweetest girl, so lovable and likes to talk to you and purr. She is beautiful, and would dearly love to be your friend and companion. Every day Kuma watches all those adorable kittens find their forever homes and wishes people would give her a chance. Her adoption fee is $65.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.