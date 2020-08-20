Pongo is a 3-year-old, large, brown and white American pit bull terrier mix. Pongo's smile is so sweet, how can you not love that face? You can't help but smile right along with him. He has a vibrant and goofy personality to go along with that award-winning smile. Pongo adores people and he will never get enough of your love and attention. He is outgoing and loves to make friends. He is also highly food-motivated and will give an excited bounce before plopping down for a sit, or shake with all the excitement he can muster for a treat. Pongo would love to be an only pup for that undivided attention and affection. He tolerates other dogs but gets a bit uneasy when they’re too close for comfort. He is an adorable ball of silliness and will put a smile on your face and win hearts wherever you go together. His adoption fee is $175.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.