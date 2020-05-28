Princess Leia is a 12-year-old, medium-sized, buff and white domestic medium hair mix. With no home planet to go back to, Princess Leia is looking for a new place to land. She is very sweet and a little shy, but once she gets to know you she will blossom. Her adoption fee is $65.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.