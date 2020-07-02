Spartacus is a 3-year-old, large, white German shepherd mix. He is a handsome fellow with a grand smile! He likes to go for walks, explore his surroundings and makes a great hiking or walking companion — giving you motivation to get off the couch. He is fairly well-behaved on a leash and responds well to direction. He is an active boy with a sharp mind, so be prepared to not only work him physically but mentally too. Spartacus has those watchful, see-all eyes, alert to all that is going on. He will do great in a shepherd-savvy home where he can be adored and cherished for his breed traits. He seems to be good with other dogs; however, he can be reactive on a leash toward them. He will do best in a cat-free home. Spartacus is quite a nice fellow and is looking to share his heart with you! His adoption fee is $175.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.