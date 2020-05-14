Seamus is a medium-sized, orange and white domestic shorthair mix. Seamus is a fun cat who enjoys a lot of attention. He will rub on your legs and hang out underfoot to be near you. He loves to play with toys, and is looking for a guardian who will interact with him using toys on a string. His No. 1 request for his forever home, however, is a cat companion. Seamus adores other cats, and is more a follower than a leader. He won't battle to be in charge; he just wants to get along and share the love. He tolerates the dog in his foster home. Seamus came to the shelter as a stray, so his background is a mystery. Being confined to a kennel left him a bit grumpy, but his happy personality quickly became evident when he moved into a foster home. Seamus can be a bit rough when he plays, and it's common for him to grab a hand and leave some scratches. He would do well in an active household without very young children. Seamus is tidy with his litter box and grooming habits, and welcomes a good brushing. His adoption fee is $65.
