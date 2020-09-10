Nemo, Jones and Leopold are 4-year-old large, black domestic medium and long-haired mixes. These three brothers came to the shelter from the same home, where they lived with many other cats and it was overwhelming for them and their owner. They are a bit shy, but such good cats, very gentle, so polite and incredibly sweet! They would give anything to be in calm, gentle homes with kind, caring people or even all together! They currently reside in the large cat colony room together, but it’s time for them to have a happily ever after in forever homes (or home). Their adoption fees are $65 each.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear facemasks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society building. To schedule an appointment, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the name of the pet you would like to meet. A return call to conduct a brief matchmaking session and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment will come from either a member of the WVHS team or a foster parent. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.