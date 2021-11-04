Halloween was on a school night this year, but Monday morning the power grid played one last trick on residents living in Waterville and on Blewett Pass as the power went out for nearly six hours.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. the power abruptly shut off. The Douglas County PUD quickly responded and notified the public via social media that they were looking for the cause of the outage. By 6 a.m. the Waterville School District had responded by going to a two hour delay as the schools did not have power or heat. This gave local school children their first treat of the morning, a chance to sleep in. Shortly after 7 a.m. the school district pushed back their start time another hour as the PUD had still not located the problem. This gave our local children even more time to recover from their sugar-fueled Halloween festivities.
By 8:30 a.m. the PUD announced they had found the problem that left approximately 1,200 households without power, a faulty terminator at one of their substations. Their social media update explained that this is a connection point where the underground power lines transition to overhead lines. But finding the root cause was only the beginning of the problem as the PUD provided an estimate of another two hours to return power to the plateau and Badger Mountain. As a result, the school district decided the best option was to cancel school for the day. However, according to Superintendent Tabatha Mires, this day off will be made up on a later Friday, a day that Waterville students typically have off.
“Waterville School will be making up this day. We will be in communication with families once the makeup date has been finalized. Makeup will occur on a Friday,” said Superintendent Mires.
Meanwhile, at approximately 10:40 a.m. it appeared that the Douglas County PUD had fixed the problem with the power grid as the lights around town came to life. Unfortunately, they almost immediately began to flicker and within less than a minute, there was no power again. The PUD announced via social media sites that the broken part had been repaired and energized, but the power load was too much for it to pick up at one time, causing the power to shut off again as the linemen rushed to get another piece of equipment to address the problem. Approximately 40 minutes later, our heroes from the PUD had everything in place and power was restored to our area.
Superintendent Mires expressed her gratitude to those who braved the freezing weather to return power to our community. It was a sentiment that was echoed throughout our community as those addressing the problem spent nearly six hours in the cold, working tirelessly to return lighting and heat to our homes, schools, and businesses.
“We are thankful to Douglas County PUD for their communication and partnership with our school. We have a great working relationship, and the PUD is instrumental in keeping Waterville School open and safe for our students,” sMires said.
Meanwhile, our local students enjoyed one last Halloween treat.