March 22
Orondo, burglary: 21800 block Highway 97, someone broke the lock on a pump house and took a steel orchard pruning tool valued at $700 and a McGraw air compressor valued at $220. There are no suspects.
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 100 block of E. Locust St., a bottle of vodka, cigarettes and other groceries valued at under $20 were taken from an unlocked vehicle while parked at the grocery store. The reporting party said that the theft had occurred at an earlier date.
March 23
East Wenatchee, theft: 2800 block of Mikayla Lane, a UPS package containing $49 in books was delivered to a porch on March 13 and never received.
March 24
Bridgeport, vehicle theft: 2000 block of Tacoma Ave., a vehicle was taken sometime over the night. It was not known if the vehicle had been locked or not, or whether or not the keys had been left inside.
Bridgeport Bar, malicious mischief: 500 block of Osprey Drive, a man reported finding bullet holes in a metal fence surrounding a marijuana farm. The deputy investigated the holes and believed that they could not have been caused by bullets. The incident was documented.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 2200 block of 5th St. N.E., the reporting party observed a man cutting wires at an old orchard. The reporting party confronted the man, who was driving what looked like a former police vehicle painted all black, with a lot of junk inside it. The man left the scene and did not take the wire with him. The deputy estimated that the wire, belonging to Nakata/Stemilt Orchards, was worth about $500.
March 25
Rock Island, malicious mischief: 5600 block of Nature Shores Drive, DeWalt cordless tools valued at $4,000 were taken from a vehicle. In addition, someone attempted to take the catalytic converter out of the vehicle. The case is under investigation.
March 26
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 2000 block of Rock Island Road, a man found someone standing next to his bicycle with a pair of bolt cutters. The bike cable lock had been cut. The man with the bolt cutters denied cutting the lock and left the scene before the deputy arrived. The deputy was not able to locate the man. The value of the lock was estimated at $30.
East Wenatchee, scam: a person complained of receiving numerous fraudulent calls on his or her cell phone. The person was provided with information on how to filter the calls.
Bridgeport, vehicle theft: 700 block of Fairview Ave., a woman reported that a known person had taken her vehicle. The deputy located the suspect in the vehicle. Johnnie Thompson, 31, of Bridgeport was booked into Okanogan County Jail on charges of taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree burglary.
March 27
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 500 block of Morning View Ave., a cell phone valued at $200 was stolen from inside a vehicle during the night. There are no suspects.
Orondo, theft: 200 block of W. Marine View Drive, six windows valued at $1,200 were taken from a job site during the night. The case is under investigation.
Trinidad, vehicle theft: 2400 block of Basalt Drive, forced entry was made into a garage and a gun safe full of guns and a truck were taken from the garage. The deputy checked the surrounding area and was not able to locate the truck or the gun safe.