April 5
Bridgeport Bar, burglary: 600 block of Highway 173, a storage unit was entered and a welder and other miscellaneous tools were missing from inside it. There are no suspects.
April 6
Bridgeport, graffiti: 1500 block of Tacoma Ave., gang-related markings were found on a metal garbage can.
April 7
Rock Island, theft: 5600 block of Rock Island Road, a license plate was taken off of a pickup during the night.
Rock Island, weapons violation: BJ’s Rock Island, there was a report of a man flashing a semi-automatic handgun at the establishment. The man was pursued on his way to Quincy. The deputies recovered the gun and found that it was a pellet gun. After investigation, Trent Dakota Minske, 29, of Moses Lake was booked into Chelan County Regional Jail on charges of harassment/threat to kill and aiming or discharging firearms or dangerous weapons.