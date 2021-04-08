March 29
East Wenatchee, scam: a woman reported a fraudulent call in which the caller claimed there was a warrant out for her arrest and threatened consequences if she didn’t comply with certain requests. The woman did not give out any information.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 1700 block of 3rd St. S.E., an old, unlocked pickup truck was entered the evening of March 28. A cheap pair of binoculars and an old knife were taken out of the vehicle. There are no suspects.
March 30
East Wenatchee, vehicle theft: 900 block of 4th St. S.E., a car trailer valued at $1,000 was taken off the county right-of-way.
East Wenatchee, vehicle theft: 3800 block of N. Clemons St., a vehicle was stolen out of a parking lot while the owner was out of state. The case is under investigation.
March 31
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 300 block of N. Newton Ave., soda, a work laptop valued at $500, a Gerber leather mitt tool valued at $120, 25 DVD movies valued at a total of $250 and a day pack valued at $25 were taken out of a vehicle. There are no suspects.
Rock Island, trespass: 5500 block of Rock Island Road, a man who had been previously trespassed from a property was repeatedly returning to contact his former girlfriend. The woman was advised to get a protection order against the man. The deputy was not able to locate him.
April 1
Rock Island, non-injury accident: Rock Island Drive and Saunders Ave., the driver in a one-vehicle, single-occupant accident was issued a criminal citation for driving with a suspended license.
East Wenatchee, assault: 2500 block of Highway 28, a man reported another man had thrown something at him, hitting him in the head. The man had also knocked his pregnant friend down. David Salmeron, 40, of East Wenatchee was booked into Chelan County Regional Justice Center on charges of violation of a domestic violence protection order.
April 2
East Wenatchee, arson: 2500 block of Highway 28, a fire was started on one vehicle, which was destroyed by the fire. Two other vehicles parked next to the vehicle were also damaged. The sheriff’s office is still following up on leads.
East Wenatchee, burglary: 300 block of Larch Ave., a residence was entered between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. the day before. The front door and back sliding doors were found wide open upon return to the residence. Nothing was found missing.
East Wenatchee, assault: 500 block of Morning View Ave., a woman complained her juvenile foster daughter had been beaten up by four other juvenile girls. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review of charges.
Waterville, disturbance: 100 block of Ponderosa Road, a woman reported that a neighbor was banging on her door and yelling at her regarding her dog, which was barking. The neighbor was trespassed from the property and the reporting party was educated on the issue of the barking dog.
April 4
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: Norco, Wenatchee, while driving past on patrol the deputy noticed that the main gate of the business was smashed and lying on the ground. Several gas cylinders were also leaking. The responsible party is in the process of pulling security camera footage of the evening to see if any suspects were caught on video.
Waterville, juvenile problem: 600 block of E. Locust St., a parent reported his or her 12-year-old son was acting violently and throwing and stabbing things. The deputy determined that there was probable cause for malicious mischief third-degree and assault fourth-degree. The juvenile was booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center.