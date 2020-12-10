Nov. 17
Rock Island, robbery: BJ’s Rock Island, an individual armed with a handgun entered the gas station and held the clerk and a customer at gunpoint demanding money. The suspect left the store with anti-freeze and an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation identified the suspect as Jesus Torres Jr., 24, of Royal City. Investigators learned Torres had committed two separate robberies in Moses Lake earlier the same day. Several hours after the robbery at BJ’s in Rock Island, Torres led Grant County deputies on a vehicle pursuit, which started in the Ephrata area. During the pursuit Torres shot at the pursuing deputies, leaving one deputy with non-life-threatening injuries. The pursuit subsequently ended with Torres being placed in custody by Grant County deputies. Torres is currently in custody and being held at the Grant County Jail pending charges in both Grant and Douglas counties. Douglas County charges are robbery in the first degree, attempted robbery in the first degree, and felon in possession of firearms.
Nov. 23
East Wenatchee, burglary: 500 block of Nelson Place, jewelry and a large glass jar filled with about $300 in loose change were taken from a residence. The reporting party provided suspect information. The case is under investigation.
Nov. 27
East Wenatchee, scam: an unknown subject on Facebook convinced the reporting part to send him $85 in eBay gift cards as part of a scam related to a government pandemic grant.
Nov. 30
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 10 block of S. Millbrook Loop, over the weekend unknown subjects cut the main power supply to a residence under construction. Damage is estimated at $1,000.
Rock Island, burglary: 10 block of Parkway Drive, an unknown subject climbed into an open window of a motor home sometime between Nov. 28 and Nov. 30. It was not apparent that anything was broken or stolen.
Dec. 1
East Wenatchee, theft: 4th St. S.E. and S. Kansas Ave., sometime overnight unknown subjects went to a construction site and took an air compressor and two tool chests containing miscellaneous tools. The total value of the items was $2,250.
East Wenatchee, theft: 2400 block of Highland View Drive, packages from two separate delivery companies were taken from the porch of a residence at separate times on Dec. 1. There are no suspects. A dollar value of the packages was not available at the time of the report.
Dec. 2
Orondo, theft: Orondo Marketplace, a store employee informed a deputy that men in a white pickup had just stolen a pair of jumper cables and were headed north on Highway 97. The deputy located the suspect’s vehicle. Both the driver and passenger had outstanding arrest warrants. They were taken into custody and transported to Chelan County Regional Justice Center. The deputy applied for and obtained a search warrant of the vehicle, suspecting that the driver, a convicted felon, had a firearm inside. He located an illegally modified firearm while executing the search warrant. Additional charges against the driver are pending.
Bridgeport, vehicle theft: M & R Supermarket, a gold-colored Honda Accord that had been left unlocked and running was taken from the parking lot. There was a suspect vehicle, but it was not known what direction the suspects had fled. The Honda was still unaccounted for at the time of the report. The case is under investigation.