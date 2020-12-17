Dec. 3
Bridgeport, vehicle prowl: 2200 block of Monroe Ave., car keys and fishing poles valued at a total of $38 were taken from a vehicle. There are no suspects.
Waterville, suspicious: 200 block of W. Poplar St., there was a report of a vehicle driving slowly through the area. The deputy located the vehicle and recognized the driver. He found that the person’s license had been suspended. The driver was cited for driving with a suspended license and other infractions.
Bridgeport, theft: 500 block of Washington St., a generator and a battery charger valued at a total of $1,000 were taken from near a front door within the past day. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: a person reported that three unauthorized transactions had been made on his bank account. The lost money was remedied through the bank. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, theft: Norco, Wenatchee, a welder valued at about $2,100 was taken from the business. A suspect was contacted but was not booked into jail because of coronavirus booking restrictions. The case was referred to the prosecutor’s office for charges.
Dec. 4
Bridgeport Bar, burglary: 600 block of Highway 173, within the last two months a fence was damaged and some old tractor disc implements were taken from the property. There are no suspects.
Dec. 6
East Wenatchee, burglary: Handley Orchards, someone entered a shop through a window during the night and stole multiple tools and other related equipment valued at about $13,100. There are no suspects.
Rock Island, theft: BJ’s Rock Island, a woman stole three face masks valued at a total of $14.91 and left in a vehicle. It was not possible to identify the woman.
Dec. 7
Mansfield, suspicious: 10 block of Columbia River Bluffs Road, someone reported that the doors of RVs on a neighboring property were open. The deputy arrived to investigate and found that in fact, the RVs were unsecured, but he could not determine if anyone had burglarized the RVs. The owner was not able to return to the property at this time but was asked to contact the sheriff’s office if he locates anything missing when he returns.
Dec. 8
Bridgeport, fraud/forgery: a man reported that someone had opened a Shop Your Way credit card using his personal information and had made some charges on the card. The account was closed through the credit card company. There are no suspects.
Dec. 9
Orondo, vehicle theft: while deputies were responding to a report of a rollover collision, they received another report of a stolen vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the accident. While the driver was receiving treatment for his injuries, the VIN number of the accident vehicle was confirmed to match the stolen vehicle. The driver was transported to Central Washington Hospital and charges for the vehicle theft are pending.