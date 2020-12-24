Dec. 11
East Wenatchee, scam: a woman reported that someone had attempted to use her credit card number to make $600 in unauthorized purchases at walmart.com. She was provided information about resolving identity theft issues.
Dec. 12
East Wenatchee, theft: 900 block of Highline Drive, a woman reported that an individual staying with her several months ago had obtained and used her credit card information to make about $3,300 in purchases. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review of identity theft charges.
Dec. 13
East Wenatchee, theft: 2800 block of N.W. Empire Ave., someone rummaged through a mailbox and took a package with contents valued at $40 plus miscellaneous mail. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: a man reported that someone had fraudulently changed his address on an account and had also made fraudulent charges of $350. There are no suspects.
Rock Island, theft: BJ’s Rock Island, a cab driver reported that a customer had left the cab to get a credit card and never returned, leaving $327 in unpaid charges. The deputy is trying to locate the suspect.
Dec. 14
East Wenatchee, scam: an employee of Cascade Elementary School reported that he received a call while at work claiming to be from the Social Security Administration and saying that his Social Security number had been canceled. The employee did not disclose any personal information to the caller.
Bridgeport Bar, burglary: 500 block of Highway 173, two small flat-screen television sets were taken from a house. The case is under investigation.
East Wenatchee, graffiti: 400 block of S. Kentucky Ave., the act of spray painting a fence in a trailer court was captured on video surveillance footage. Suspects were contacted and identified. The sheriff’s office is in the process of contacting the manager of the trailer court to see if he or she wants to pursue charges.
East Wenatchee, theft: 200 block of Broadmoor St. N.W., a core processor for a computer was stolen from a package on the front porch. The processor was valued at $600. There are no suspects.
Dec. 15
East Wenatchee, theft: 300 block of 34th St. N.W., a package containing a woman’s down vest valued at approximately $50 and a package containing a sleeping bag valued at approximately $450 were delivered to a residence but never received. There are no suspects.
Dec. 16
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: a man reported that his Social Security number had been used to open an account through AT&T. The man had been contacted by a collection agency saying that he owed a bill of $315. The person who opened the account listed a home address in Indiana. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, assault: 3400 block of S. Tyee Place, a man reported that he had arrived at his trailer home and noticed that the water had been shut off. He had reason to believe that his neighbor had turned it off and went to confront the neighbor about this. He reported that the neighbor kicked him in the ribs and hit him with a baseball bat. The man was transported to the hospital for his injuries. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident for potential charges of assault third degree.
Dec. 17
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 500 block of W. Ash St., a man reported that someone had gone through both his and his wife’s unlocked vehicles. The driver’s side door of one of the vehicles had been left ajar and there were snow prints around the vehicles. The man reported that nothing had been taken from the vehicles, though there were items of some value inside. The incident occurred sometime after 4 a.m.
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 200 block of W. Birch St., someone entered an unlocked vehicle during the night and took a Garmin GPS system valued at $110. There are no suspects.
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 400 S. Columbia Ave., someone rummaged through a truck and left a door slightly open. Nothing was taken.
Waterville, theft: Whitley Fuel, video surveillance footage revealed that a white Subaru Forester drove around the parking lot to the back of the building around 4:26 a.m. A tall man stepped out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and cut a 50-foot hose valued at $144. The sheriff’s office is investigating leads.
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 200 block of W. Birch St., a vehicle was entered and an insurance card was taken from the center consul.
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 300 block of W. Walnut St., someone entered a pickup truck and took a jump starter valued at $80 and cigarettes valued at $50. A door was left ajar.
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 500 block of N. Jackson St., two vehicles at the location were entered during the night, and the passenger side door of one of the vehicles was left slightly open. Stocking stuffer items valued at $50 were taken from one of the vehicles.
Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 1600 block of Tacoma Ave., someone in a black Chevy Blazer threw a rock through the windshield of a vehicle and another rock through the front window of the residence. The deputy searched for a vehicle meeting the description, but could not find one.