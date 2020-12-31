Dec. 19
Bridgeport, burglary: 10 block of Buckingham Aly, someone cut off the front door padlock of a residence and placed the padlock on the kitchen countertop. Miscellaneous items valued at $83 were taken from inside the residence. The case is under investigation.
Palisades, trespass: 10 block of Douglas Creek Road, a woman reported that two people with a dog were trespassing on her property and that they had parked a Volkswagen by the side of the road. The deputy located the two people in the vehicle and issued them citations for trespassing second-degree.
Dec. 21
Bridgeport Bar, burglary: 100 block of Sage St., two garages at a residence were broken into. A table saw and a chain saw valued at a total of $400 were taken from one of the garages. The door was kicked in on the other garage. There are no suspects.
Orondo, vehicle prowl: Auvil Fruit Company, toys valued at $100 that had been purchased as Christmas presents were taken out of an unlocked vehicle. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, theft: 1800 block of 8th St., checks were stolen from a victim in East Wenatchee and cashed in Wenatchee. The case is being investigated by the Wenatchee Police Department.
Dec. 22
Orondo, theft: Pine Canyon Growers, a work trailer was broken into by cutting into the locking point of the door. Multiple tools were taken from inside. The sheriff’s office had not yet received a complete value for the items at the time of the report, but two of the items had been valued at $3,000. The case is inactive pending leads.
Orondo, burglary: 10 block of Orondo Loop Road, a plastic covering over the garage door at a construction site was cut and someone entered the building and took a diesel space heater. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, theft: 900 block of Rock Island Road, mail was taken from the mailboxes of three residences. The residents did not know what had been taken. There are no suspects.
Bridgeport, vehicle prowl: 400 block of Fairview Ave., a woman reported that her Washington driver’s license had been taken from the cup holder of her vehicle. She said that she left the vehicle locked, but the keys had been in the kitchen and a suspect had access to the kitchen. The woman’s brother called to tell her that the suspect was using her driver’s license at the casino in Omak. The casino later called her and told her that their security officer had asked the suspect for the driver’s license and the suspect refused to give it to the officer. The suspect was asked to leave the casino. The sheriff’s office had not yet been able to locate the suspect at the time of the report.