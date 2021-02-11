Jan. 29
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 200 block of S. Union Ave., tires were slashed on two vehicles, causing $234 in damage on one vehicle and $250 in damage on the other. The incident was recorded on surveillance footage and the sheriff’s office was still working on locating and contacting the suspect at the time of the report.
Jan. 30
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: someone used the complainant’s Social Security number to open a bank account via the internet within the last month. There was no financial loss to the complainant. The fraud department of the bank is following up on the case.
East Wenatchee, theft: 500 block of N. Lyle Ave., mail, including a Social Security check, was stolen from the resident. There are no suspects.
Feb. 1
Waterville, scam: a man reported that he had received a call from someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration. The man said he did not provide the caller with any information.
Waterville, theft: 11000 block of Badger Mountain Road, a man reported that someone had entered his vehicle and taken a duffle bag with one ski jacket and two pairs of ski pants in it. The total value of the items was $400. There are no suspects.
Feb. 2
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: a man reported that he had applied for a Payday loan online, but did not receive the funds applied for in his account so that his account was overdrawn. The man is working with his bank to resolve the issue.