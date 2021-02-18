Feb. 4
Rock Island, suspicious: 100 block of Rock Island Drive, a woman reported receiving a suspicious and threatening phone call from a man she did not know. There are no suspects.
Feb. 5
Orondo, vehicle theft: 10 block of W. Rock Road Drive, a red Honda 4-wheeler was taken from outside a shop sometime after Jan. 29. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, vehicle theft: 5500 block of Enterprise Drive, a utility trailer valued at $300 was taken between Feb. 1 and Feb. 4. There are no suspects.
Feb. 6
Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 200 block of 17th St., someone cut or broke the break lines on a vehicle. There are no suspects.
Waterville, burglary: 1100 block of Road 3 S.W., a known person kicked the door open on a shop and took several items that he claimed belonged to him. The suspect was contacted and admitted to entering the shop and taking the items. He was cited for trespassing first degree and released.
Bridgeport, burglary: 1300 block of Douglas Ave., someone tried to break into the garage of a rental property and did damage of $200 to the door. The sheriff’s office is waiting for information from the victim on possible suspects.
Feb. 8
Waterville, prowler: 500 block of N. Jackson St., a resident reported that he had seen an unknown vehicle parked in the proximity of his driveway in the middle of the night. He saw a man walking across his driveway. The man requested extra patrols.