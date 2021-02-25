Feb. 9
Waterville, juvenile problem: Waterville High School, the school administration reported a student had returned from lunch under the influence of a substance. The student admitted to smoking marijuana during lunch. The school is working with the parents on the issue.
Feb. 10
East Wenatchee, scam: a man reported he had given out his stock information and bank account information to a caller claiming that he had won $800,000. The man put a hold on his accounts following the incident.
Waterville, juvenile problem: 600 block of E. Locust St., a juvenile was taken into custody on counts of felony harassment, fourth degree assault and third degree malicious mischief for threatening his brother with a knife and breaking items in the house.
Feb. 11
East Wenatchee, scam: a woman reported she had encountered a fraudulent seller on a website used for buying and selling puppies. The woman had not lost any money.
Rock Island, littering: 1400 block of Center St., a man reported garbage had been dumped in his yard during the night. While the deputy was investigating the case another resident of the neighborhood contacted him and said her garbage can had been knocked over and the contents scattered in the street. It appeared other garbage cans had also been tipped over. The case is closed pending leads.
Bridgeport, theft: 100 block of Whitlam Ave., a license plate was stolen off of a vehicle parked on the street. In addition, fencing boards were pulled off the back fence of the residence. The case is closed pending leads.
Feb. 12
East Wenatchee, theft: BJ’s Lincoln Rock, the lock was cut off a propane tank cabinet and 12 propane tanks valued at $60 each were taken from the cabinet. There are no suspects.
Feb. 13
East Wenatchee, prowler: 300 block of 27th St. N.W., a man reported that he had found footprints up to his shop and then to an ATV on the property. The deputy came to investigate and discovered that the footprints led to multiple other addresses and it appeared the person who made them had attempted to enter buildings on the various properties and to scope out property of value. There were no damages or losses reported.
Bridgeport, vehicle theft: 1100 block of Columbia Ave., a vehicle with the engine turned on was taken during a 15-minute period. Video footage of the incident was located, giving a description of the suspect. The vehicle was recovered on Feb. 15 by the Colville Tribal Police near Riverside. The suspect had not been identified at the time of the report.
Feb. 14
Waterville, trespass: 10 block of Wild Turkey Road, a property owner reported a motor home and a vehicle had been parked on his property since Feb. 11. Occupants were contacted in the motor home and said they were having vehicle trouble. The deputy advised them they needed to move on.
Orondo, theft: 10 block of Mountain Spring Road, a gas-powered generator valued at $5,000, two pairs of ice tracks valued at $20 each and some lids to containers were taken from a rental property. There are no suspects.
Feb. 16
Orondo, suspicious: 21000 Highway 97, a resident found a grenade in his garage. The grenade could have been placed in the garage anytime within the last 35 years. The sheriff’s office contacted the Department of Defense, which sent personnel to dispose of the grenade.
Rock Island, fraud/forgery: a woman was contacted by her credit union about two purchases made on an online site. The woman told the credit union that she had not authorized the charges and she was working with the union to resolve the issue.
Feb. 17
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: the reporting party made a purchase through eBay and was provided with a fraudulent tracking number and never received the product. The person is working with eBay to resolve the issue.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 3800 block of N. Clemons St., a cell phone was stolen out of a work truck. The phone was recovered and the victim decided not to pursue charges.
Feb. 18
Waterville, vehicle theft: 600 block of E. Ash St., a Nissan Pathfinder with the keys inside was taken from a driveway during the night.
Waterville, no injury accident: Wild Turkey Road and Badger Mountain Road, the Nissan Pathfinder mentioned in the previous case was found abandoned at the scene of an accident in which the vehicle flipped over and rolled. There are no suspects.
Feb. 20
Rock Island, theft: BJ’s Rock Island, a man stole a package of cigarettes from the store. The suspect was identified from video footage and the store management requested the man be trespassed from the store. The deputy was not able to locate the suspect at the time of the report.
Bridgeport, theft: 800 Fairview Ave., a propane tank valued at $60 was stolen within the past few days. There are no suspects.