Jan. 21
Rimrock, burglary: 300 block of Oatman Point, Someone broke into a storage shed and took $600 worth of property. Damages to the shed were estimated at $150. A witness saw a red pickup truck leaving the area, but there was no other suspect information.
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 300 block of E. Poplar St., an unlocked vehicle was entered before Christmas and a pistol valued at $560 and a spotting scope and binoculars valued at a total of $800 were taken. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, recovered stolen vehicle: 2700 block of N.W. Cascade Ave., the deputy on patrol observed an unoccupied vehicle that matched the description of one reported stolen out of East Wenatchee earlier in the day. The vehicle was confirmed to be the stolen vehicle and attempts were made to contact the owner. The owner could not be reached and the vehicle was impounded.
Orondo, suspicious: 10 block of Old Ferry Road, a man reported that three children pointed a laser at him. The issue was adjusted by contact.
Jan. 22
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: a woman reported she had paid $12,290 for two four-wheelers from an online company. She never received the 4-wheelers, and the website she had purchased them from turned out to be fraudulent.
Jan. 26
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 10 block 33rd St. N.W., a woman complained she had found her rear passenger side tire was flat and she suspected it was done intentionally. The woman reported this was the fourth time her vehicle had been damaged. The deputy was not able to find a puncture in the tire. The woman said she would ask her tire company to examine it and would report the results to the sheriff’s office.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: a man reported $2,900 in unauthorized debit charges from a company in New York were made on his bank account. The bank account was closed and the man’s bank was working on a fraud investigation.
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 100 block of E. Locust St., a man reported that his unlocked pickup was entered while he was parked at the Waterville Post Office. Someone removed a soft-sided cooler that contained medications and medical testing equipment. The case is inactive pending leads.
Rock Island, scam: a woman reported she had received a phone call from a number in San Antonio, Tex. claiming to be from the Social Security Office and saying her Social Security number had been compromised. The caller gave a badge number, case number and warrant number. The caller instructed her to take all the money she had out of her bank account. The money would be used to restore her identity and provide a new Social Security number. The woman removed $281 from her account and purchased an eBay gift card as instructed. She provided the gift card number to the caller. The deputy called the number and when the person was questioned, he hung up the phone.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: a man reported that his email account had been hacked. He was concerned because he receives tax documents through this email address. The man was provided with a case number in case someone obtains his private information.
Waterville, trespass: Road 4 S.W. and Road A S.W., a man reported there were tracks in the snow leading up to his property and he believes someone had been stealing wood from his woodpile. He had a suspect in mind. The man said he was not concerned about the wood, but did not want the person on his property. The case is under investigation.
Jan. 27
Rock Island, fraud/forgery: the sheriff’s office received a letter from an inmate of the Airway Heights Correctional Center claiming other inmates had reported to him that a known person had taken his identity and claimed his stimulus check. The deputy contacted the inmate. The inmate will be released soon as was instructed to obtain more information after he is released so that the sheriff’s office can continue the investigation.
.